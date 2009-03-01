I am habitually quiet between 11:50pm and 12:05 pm each day. It is engrained in every fiber of my being.

Growing up, my parents loved Paul Harvey. They listened every day. If my sisters and I were at home, especially on Saturdays between noon and 12:15 pm, we were silence on pain of spanking after the show was over.

We knew we had to be quiet.

My parents listening became us listening. Tuning in every weekday and Saturday at noon. He was radio.

I remember the day he turned on George H. W. Bush and said, paraphrasing, "Mr. President, had you just explained the situation, we'd have understood." I knew George H. W. Bush would lose the moment I realized he'd lost Paul Harvey.

Paul Harvey was perhaps the most influential voice on radio, guiding, cajoling, laughing, and informing. He was conservative to the core, but crossed party lines with wisdom and a grandfatherly trust that only he had through long time credibility and listening. His small editorial comments and nudges on news shaped many average persons' opinions.

He will be missed.