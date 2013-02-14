Peddling Tolerance
Twenty years after I arrived and sixteen years after I graduated, I returned to my alma mater, Mercer University, to deliver their Founders Day address yesterday. It was a wonderful experience. Founders Day started in 1891, twenty years at Mercer moved...
Twenty years after I arrived and sixteen years after I graduated, I returned to my alma mater, Mercer University, to deliver their Founders Day address yesterday. It was a wonderful experience. Founders Day started in 1891, twenty years at Mercer moved its campus from Penfield, GA to Macon, GA. During the 1960′s the event declined in prominence until it stopped altogether. The year I started | Read More »