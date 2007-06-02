I really can't say I blame her, though I'm personally not ready to abandon him yet, completely. She does, however, make very good points. It is not we who are abandoning Bush, but Bush who is abandoning conservatives.

The White House doesn't need its traditional supporters anymore, because its problems are way beyond being solved by the base. And the people in the administration don't even much like the base. Desperate straits have left them liberated, and they are acting out their disdain. Leading Democrats often think their base is slightly mad but at least their heart is in the right place. This White House thinks its base is stupid and that its heart is in the wrong place.

For almost three years, arguably longer, conservative Bush supporters have felt like sufferers of battered wife syndrome. You don't like endless gushing spending, the kind that assumes a high and unstoppable affluence will always exist, and the tax receipts will always flow in? Too bad! You don't like expanding governmental authority and power? Too bad. You think the war was wrong or is wrong? Too bad.

But on immigration it has changed from â€œToo badâ€ to â€œYou're bad.â€ And that's the problem. I am to the left of most of my friends on immigration reform, but I find it amazing that the President will not question the patriotism of lefties opposed to the war, but will tell *his own base* that they do not have the best interests of the country in mind when they oppose immigration reform.

Hopefully Dan Bartlett's firing resigning will help fix this, but the damage is done.