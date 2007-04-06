Some of you are whining that I think Pelosi should not have gone to Syria.

Well, a couple of points:

The United States speaks with one voice on foreign policy, and that voice is the President's. The President has set a â€œno talkâ€ policy with Syria, which Pelosi ignored despite the White House asking her not to go. And both she and Congressman Lantos, Chair of the House International Relations Committee, insist this is the beginning of â€œconstructive dialogueâ€ with Syria.

This undermines our foreign policy in a way Congressman Wolf going to Syria does not. She's the freaking Speaker.

USA Today is just the latest national newspaper to condemn what Pelosi did. Good for them.

BTW, because Pelosi has admitted her talk went beyond information gathering, she could and probably should be prosecuted under the Logan Act.