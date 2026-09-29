Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Michael Montgomery's avatar
Michael Montgomery
Sep 29

Well said Erick. Character matters. I firmly believe that here in Georgia Jon Ossoff will win reelection. Not because of his politics but because of Mike Collins’ character, or lack there of. I’m so sick and tired of being fed these crap sandwiches and being told you will like it and you will vote for it. No I will not. I WILL vote but unfortunately I will be writing someone else in.

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Southern Planter
Sep 29

Very well said, Erick. Hopefully, after a good ass kicking in November, the Republican Party will begin to stand for something respectable again. Integrity is not negotiable. The Party forgot that in 2016 and now the bill is coming due.

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