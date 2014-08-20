Media Trackers has the scoop. A grand juror in the Rick Perry grand jury is not only a Democratic activist, but was active in the party while on the grand jury.

Rho Chalmers, who disclosed to the Houston Chronicle yesterday that she was a member of the grand jury that indicted Texas Gov. Rick Perry, was an active delegate to the Texas Democratic Party convention during grand jury proceedings. Chalmersâ€™ active participation in Democratic state politics is important because she claimed yesterday to the Houston Chronicle that her decision to indict Perry, a Republican, was not based on politics.

In fact, Chalmers participated in a Democratic Party event while serving on the grand jury.

Media Trackers has more.

What is also disturbing is that the juror apparently went to an event with Sen. Kirk Watson while serving on the grand jury. Watson was a witness to the grand jury. The juror posted a picture on her Facebook page on June 27, 2014, at the Watson event. That was during the time the grand jury was meeting.

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