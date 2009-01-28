I got an email yesterday. The correspondent wrote

I truly appreciate and support your efforts; however I have to admit my total frustration in having failed to stop the Treasury nomination, it is an offensive move. I called everyone but end up talking with one of the volunteers at the Senator's offices and I truly wonder about this strategy effectiveness. Maybe we need to pursue a different approach. Please advise.

We are not meant in the course of our activism to be always successful. We will have moments of success and they will be large and they will be small. But sometimes we will not be successful.

The persistent widow in Luke 18 had to keep going to the judge who "neither feared God nor cared about men." She "kept coming to him with the plea, 'Grant me justice against my adversary.'" She persisted and the judge finally said, "Even though I don't fear God or care about men, yet because this widow keeps bothering me, I will see that she gets justice, so that she won't eventually wear me out with her coming!"

It is the same with an activist. We must persevere.

Yesterday the Politico ran a story on Jim DeMint filled with invective from anonymous Republican staffers in the Senate. They hate Jim DeMint because he perseveres. He is not always successful, but sometimes he is. And if he perseveres, at some point, he will prevail.

DeMint, in the article, said something very wise about the present Republican leadership. He said "that lawmakers in both parties 'only respond to pain.'"

Again, we don't expect to be successful all the time. We will have set backs. That is the nature of the game. We must also accept that some people have good reasons for doing what they do, though we disagree with them. But we must also expect and demand that we are respected as the base of the party. We must fight and our fight must frequently induce pain on our own side. It is frequently the only way to make headway.

Persevere and fight on.

One way to do so is to join the RedState Army. We will be sometimes defeated. We will be sometimes victorious. But most importantly, we won't be idly bitching and yelling into the wind -- we'll be working to make a difference. It is no good to complain and not act. It is very good to act without complaint and fight the good fight until the setting of the sun.

Persevere.