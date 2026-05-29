Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Ran's avatar
Ran
7h

You have to do a great job of beating Ossoff on policy. People need to be reminded that he voted lockstep with the Biden agenda. The same agenda that got us 4 years of runaway inflation, a weakened military, a much weaker presence around the world, over 900,000 government jobs hired in (think about that - he grew government by 900,000 people - lets say the average cost and benefits to that is $100,000 (convervative #) - that means that the cost of government in personnel alone went up 90 Billion Dollars alone in four years), people need to be reminded that he voted with Democrats on every government shut down bill - strictly down party lines. He voted for the American Rescue Plan Act that superheated the economy and triggered mass inflation and learned nothing from it, while voting for The Inflation Reduction Act, which actually triggered more inflation with a ton of wasteful spending. He cosponsored the Globe Act, and the International Human Rights Defense Act - which is LGBTQ+ Equality and Protections in International Policy (love that word protection - should be promotion). There is plenty to work with - he is a Rubber Stamp Liberal - but you need a boring Dooley that methodically focuses on policy and votes.

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Sue Haggerty's avatar
Sue Haggerty
5h

The fact that here, in Georgia, one of the most successful two-time governors has thrown his full support behind Dooley for senate says all you need to know about Collins.

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