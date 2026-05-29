I adore Greg Dolezal, who is running for Lt. Governor in Georgia. But Greg is running against my long, long-time friend John F. Kennedy, who is one of the nicest, most honorable men in American politics. And Greg has Brandon Phillips running his campaign and has chosen not to part ways with him.

Phillips was Mike Collins’s chief of staff. Phillips caused an ethics investigation for Mike Collins because Phillips paid a girlfriend your taxpayer dollars as a salary and she allegedly did no work. And Mike Collins approved it.

Collins says he “parted ways” with Brandon Phillips, but all he did was move Phillips to his senate campaign.

While running Mike Collins’s Senate campaign, Brandon Phillips has also been running Greg Dolezal’s Lt. Governor campaign. From Dolezal’s Twitter account, someone presumed to either be Phillips or under his command, mocked David Clark, a state legislator who is a Green Beret. Clark has a speech impediment, which Dolezal’s social media feed mocked.

Greg Dolezal had to apologize.

From Mike Collins’s social media feed, Brandon Phillips oversaw the tweet heard round the nation — referring to the husband of one of Matt Lauer’s alleged victims as “Matt Lauer’s sloppy seconds.” The wife, in question, attempted suicide after publicly alleging Matt Lauer had raped her.

Collins, again, “parted ways” with Brandon Phillips, but did not part ways with the social media consultant who then posted a gif of a train trying to ram through a tunnel and directed it at the victim’s husband.

Just so you understand who Mike Collins chose as his chief of staff turned campaign manager, Brandon Phillips “pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing charges in 2008 after he admitted he destroyed a laptop and slashed another person's tires in Bibb County. He was sentenced under first offender status to three years on probation and ordered to pay $1,500 in restitution.”

“Erickson,” you say, “that was 2008. Are you serious?”

In November 2008, police were called to his Atlanta home after pulling a gun on a woman. When police arrived, he told them he pointed to gun at the caller after hearing someone bang on his front door. He said he then went to get his gun out of his car and pointed it at the caller because he thought she was banding on his door. A few weeks later, he was arrested and charged with simple assault and battery. The charges in that case were dead docketed, a legal term where the charges are essentially put on hold, after Phillips went through pre-trial counseling.

“But Erickson, again, that is 2008,” you insist.

In 2022, Phillips was arrested for cruelty to animals after kicking a woman’s dog and injuring the animal. Subsequently, in 2023 and thereafter, he allegedly used taxpayer dollars to fund a salary for a girlfriend who actually did no work for taxpayers. Phillips also allegedly misused Collins' Members' Representational Allowance (MRA) funds.

Some of the unnamed witnesses reportedly told OCC Board members that they were concerned about cooperating due to possible retaliation. The witnesses’ concerns ranged from being worried about professional repercussions to fear of possible retaliation from Phillips. Multiple witnesses told the OCC that their fear of Phillips stemmed from, in part, “their awareness of public reporting of past violent criminal behavior by Mr. Phillips,” the report said. The OCC referenced a Politico article reporting an incident where Phillips was accused of kicking a dog.

(Source)

Despite all of that, Collins kept Phillips close to him until a week ago.

And now, to make it more interesting, it turns out Mike Collins’s current chief of staff, who was Matt Gaetz’s chief of staff, is on a white supremacist group chat trying to get a holocaust denier out of prison. The replacement for Brandon Phillips is named Kip Talley and he has literally been in a group chat with neo-Nazi wannabe Nick Fuentes, collaborating on getting a holocaust denier out of prison.

Oh, and Mike Collins has also fabricated a bunch of endorsements on his website.

Personnel is policy.

Anyone who has gone through campaign management school with Morton Blackwell knows personnel is policy. Scott Faulkner, who headed Ronald Reagan’s personnel office, came up with the saying, and Morton Blackwell of the Leadership Institute began teaching it to conservatives as conservative dogma. As a Leadership Institute grad, I learned never to hire people who did not share the vision, character, and principles of the candidate.

Mike Collins, should Georgia voters choose him to challenge Jon Ossoff, is not going to win the general election because Mike Collins’s policy is to hire white nationalist adjacent staff and insane lose canons who people are legitimately scared of. The horror stories from people about Brandon Phillips continue to pile up. One person tells me he legitimately fears for his family because of the guy, and Mike Collins never did anything about the guy, despite knowing Phillips is trouble.

That lack of discipline will bleed over into the campaign trail.

It is why I could not bring myself to support Collins and why I urge Greg Dolezal to part ways with Phillips. Personnel is policy, and Dolezal’s consultant is really bad news.

Mike Collins kept an unstable bag of bad news on staff until he absolutely could not, and he will be toast in the general election. The ads write themselves — Collins traded a sociopath for a white national adjacent former Matt Gaetz Chief of Staff who tried to get a holocaust denier out of jail and is running against a Jewish man.

Good luck.

But that is also why the Democrats will not win the Senate. Personnel is policy on their side, too.

Graham Platner, the Nazi turned Communist, in Maine, has hired a bunch of mercenaries not personally invested in him and a bunch of far-left progressives who see everything in terms of warfare. In Maine, most voters pride themselves on independence, and they will reject a Communist and his communist staff who believe you’re either a communist or the enemy.

In Michigan, the Democrats are turning to Abdul El-Sayed, a man who lied about treating patients as a doctor and who is pro-terrorism and anti-America. While Michigan has a muslim population, the majority of its voters do not hate America. El-Sayed not only hates the United States but also loves terrorists. So does his staff.

In Texas, Republicans may have problems with Paxton, but James Talarico is not just a pro-trans nut; he’s also a progressive freak show whose campaign is staffed by far-left pronoun-oriented nuts who speak woke in ways Texans find offensive — “Latinx,” anyone?

Republicans are going to lose North Carolina.

Republicans, even if they go with Derek Dooley in Georgia, may lose Georgia.

But Republicans will hold Maine against a communist.

They’ll hold Ohio against a has-been running again.

They’ll hold Texas against the it/zer candidate with the invisible girlfriend.

They might even pick up Michigan to offset North Carolina.

And the GOP will hold Nebraska. The Democrat, running as an independent, is Dan Osbourne, who lost to Deb Fischer in 2024 by seven points, despite polls having the race tied. Nebraska is not going to reject the multiple times elected to statewide office Pete Ricketts for a serial candidate who has never actually won.

That’s the map.

Georgia can improve its chances of the GOP winning by going with Dooley over Collins. The GOP shot itself in the foot in North Carolina. It might win Michigan.

The Republicans have a six seat margin in the United States Senate. There are not enough seats in play for the Democrats. The GOP has some clunker candidates, but the Democrats have even more.

The Senate is a distraction, ironically, that could take money away from winnable House races for the Democrats.

Personnel is policy, and out of touch candidates have hired even more out of touch staff who are just going to alienate voters, and, for Democrats, that is a recipe for general election disaster in terms of winning the Senate.