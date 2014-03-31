Pete Ricketts is running for Governor of Nebraska. I’m very happy to endorse his candidacy. Nebraska has a lot of farmers and one of the things Pete has championed is a proposal to reduce property taxes on family farms.

Pete is a fiscal conservative and also a solid social conservative. He’s long been involved in Nebraska politics and in conservative politics. He is the former CFO of TD Ameritrade, a company his father founded. He has also been involved with the American Enterprise Institute, the Platte Institute for Economic Research, and has used his ties and knowledge to help other entrepreneurs get off the ground.

Here’s the thing with Pete Ricketts. He’s got several opponents in the race. We’ve encountered one before in the US Senate race in Nebraska and didn’t much care for him then.

Frankly one of the other candidates, Beau McCoy, is a solid conservative candidate and my support of Pete is not against McCoy, but rather for Pete. But I know Pete Ricketts better, I know his engagement and passion for advancing conservatism, and I know he’d be a great Governor of Nebraska.

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