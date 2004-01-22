I have heard a theory that one of the biggest anchors around Dean's legs in Iowa was the phone banking that his supporters did.

From personal experience, it makes sense to me. I worked on a campaign a while back that did lots of phone banking. There were also a lot of automated calls going back and forth between candidates with smears, polls, etc.

The candidate who won was the guy who did very little phone banking except for GOTV to known supporters. The two who did the most phone calling to undecided voters lost. Surveys after the election showed that most undecided voters were hacked off by receiving so many phone calls.

I would be.