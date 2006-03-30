I've never really known much about her other than studying the ERA in high school history class, but the New York Times has this solid profile of her today.

If women's lives have vastly improved in the last third of a century, she would credit neither Ms. Friedan's efforts nor her own, but instead the work of consumer product engineers who have created labor-saving devices. "When I got married, all I wanted was a dryer so I didn't have to hang my diapers on a clothesline," she wrote in an e-mail message. "Now, mothers have paper diapers. Et cetera, et cetera."