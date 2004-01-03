More on John Edwards trying to stay above the fray:

Even though the latest polls show him near the bottom in the Granite State, he said that he is hoping to improve that by conducting his campaign in a manner which will highlight his ideas of what he said is "a positive vision for the future of America," rather than make attacks on the Bush administration or his fellow Democrats. â€œWeâ€™re all angry at what George W. Bush has done to our country, our values, and our way of life,â€ Edwards said. â€œWe all know what weâ€™re running against. Now we need to tell the American people what kind of future weâ€™re running toward,â€ said Edwards.

Here, though, is something I wouldn't want in an article about me running for President:

â€œHeâ€™s a lot like Bill Bradley. He has the same principles and is smart and cares about people,â€ said Polidoro.

Yeah, the spectre of Bill Bradley is real helpful. Then, of course, there is this:

John Mucci said that he is a life-long Republican who decided to support Edwards â€œbecause Iâ€™m so angry at what Bush is doing to this country.â€

I have a hard time believing things like this. Life-long Republican jumping to the Dems. You rarely hear that about Dems. I think the guy is playing to the choir. I know lots of life-long Republicans frustrated by administration big spending, but I don't know one who is jumping ship to the party of even bigger spending. If the guy is jumping ship to the Democrats, he's an idiot wrapped in a moron.