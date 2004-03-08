Tomfoolery of the Highest Order has lots of tomfoolery going on in Los Angeles:

[A] woman won the Los Angeles Marathon. David Kirui, according to the L.A. Times:

[F]ailed to catch the top two female finishers who started more than 20 minutes ahead of him.

Get that. He was a "failure" because he did not beat the fastest woman by 20 minutes!! (As expected, the article did not mention that 15 men ran a better time than she did. I had to hear that fact on KFI-AM) Women want equality -- or do they? It seems that women's groups like to preach equality while practicing gender advantage. Minority groups have a tendency to do that. They want to preach equality, but then they want special rules that destroy that equality. A white man killing a white man is no big deal. A white man killing a black man is a hate crime with harsher penalties.

A woman getting a headstart in a race is not equality. It's pathetic.