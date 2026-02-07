Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Wesley White
4h

Years ago when I was a very young boy traveling the South with my family on vacation, we would typically spend nights at a succession of roadside motels. And, if there was a pool, the five boys in the family would be in it in a heartbeat.

One late afternoon a family of Blacks came to the pool (which had never happened before) shortly after we had begun playing "Marco Polo."

My father immediately told us to get out and go back to our room.

Years later as a teenager I asked my father why he had done that. He didn't answer the question directly but he said that he had been wrong, very wrong, and that he regretted his actions.

Many years later I began to question how that event affected those Black kids.

Mr. President, Madame Press Secretary, please consider how that video affected Black kids across our wonderful country. Please apologize and reiterate that something so stupid and hurtful will never ever happen again on your watch.

Roger Beal
3h

Trump is no Reagan, who was both a gentleman and a statesman. Trump reminds me of Michael Dukakis driving his tank.

