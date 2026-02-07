Let me be really, really charitable here for the sake of argument.

Let’s assume the video Donald Trump…errrr…an anonymous White House staffer posted twice about the 2020 election was, in fact, an algorithmic video that flipped to the next real showing the Obamas as apes and other politicians as other animals.

Let’s assume as well that someone then screen-recorded the video to claim it ended on the racist bit, but the actual post was not a screen recording, but an actual video that then generated a subsequent reel with the Obamas as gorillas.

So, for sake of argument, we assume the President’s Truth Social account showed a stolen election reel that then flipped to the one with the Obamas, and it was not actually Trump posting a screen recording that ended with that clip.

If that is the case, as people are now claiming more than 18 hours after the video:

(1) The White House should have said that from the start instead of having the White House press secretary defend it.

(2) The White House, twelve hours after it was posted the second time, should have said as much when they deleted it instead of blaming an anonymous staffer.

The excuse is, of course, that it was an algorithmic reel and someone else screenshotted it. But, most likely, and from those who saw it said, it appeared the President’s account posted that video, which was a screen-recording, with that edited bit at the end, and whoever posted it did not trim that out. In fact, last night, the President said someone sent him the video and he had his staff post it — so it was not a reel that had an alrogithmic clip play next. It was a screenshot of a reel with that ending that someone failed to trim.

I don’t care what your take on this is — accident, tone deafness, racism, etc.

Here’s the point.

This was incompetence. If it were a reel that jumped to that animal reel next, the White House team should have said so instead of having the White House press secretary defend it.

In fact, what they should have done is accuse those whose algorithm generated that Obama as apes piece as racists for their algorithm doing it, insisting the President’s algorithm did not.

But they did not do that. They did not do any of that.

The video got posted twice, was defended by the White House Press Secretary, then deleted twelve hours after the fact, and an anonymous staffer was blamed.

Then the President’s most ardent supporters circled the wagon, gaslit us, and defended it.

There is no incentive for the President’s team to get competent for the midterms if all his supporters keep making excuses for the incompetence. There is no incentive to really execute a mitigation strategy against Democratic midterm efforts if the base will just circle wagons.

This is the Biden team all over again. Gaslight, bully, deny, and excuse right into the political grave.

Are you not paying attention to Virginia? If the Democrats win, the President’s agenda dies with their victory. Excusing gross incompetence so no one has any need for change is going to just keep helping the Democrats.

As an aside, and my personal view, I think the eighty-year-old President posted the video himself and did so because a friend of his sent it to him, having not edited out the switch over to the other video. Trump saw it was about the stolen election and pushed it out, mostly sight unseen, without knowing how it ended. But, by God, it showed the election was stolen. And then…

The 2020 election is the gift that keeps on giving bad things.