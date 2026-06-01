First, this is my birthday week, and each year I try to highlight some great non-profits for you to consider. As always, I’m very proud to be affiliated with Help the Persecuted, which helps persecuted Christians in the Middle East and around the world. They rescue those whose lives are threatened and teach and train others for jobs skills. Every year, Help the Persecuted saves the lives of Christian converts, sometimes even helping them escape death.

Now, let’s get down to business.

I want to start with this — the United States will be two-hundred fifty years old this July 4th. The concert farce, with all the has-been artists walking away, has turned into some sort of presidential pep rally.

Like it or not, Democrats are Americans too. People who do not support the President who are citizens are Americans too. And I think it would be a travesty to turn July 4, 2026, into a partisan pep rally for President Trump and his ambitions.

I am very grateful we will not, because of his presidential victory, be subjected to lectures on the role transvestite lesbians played in the American Revolution between ritual self flagellation over slavery. But it will be a missed opportunity if we do not celebrate the greatness of America this year — reminding Americans and the world of our unique and good place in history. America is not Trump and Trump is not America. If this celebration of our nation’s 250 years becomes all about Trump, it will have failed. This is a moment for national unity that transcends partisanship.

Next, I am enjoying watching Democrats circle their wagons around their favorite Nazi. Having lost the popular vote to Donald Trump, Democrats have spent a great deal of time explaining to themselves and everyone else that they are the virtuous and righteous party. You are either a Democrat, or a racist, homophobic bigot intent on imposing authoritarianism in America.

With candidates like Ken Paxton in Texas, Democrats have assured themselves of their righteousness. But they planted their flag with Graham Platner in Maine. I am pretty well convinced that the PR campaign for Platner involved throwing money in a lot of directions. Given how the Pod Saves America bros and others have doubled down on Platner, despite all the revelations, I do have to wonder exactly who all was targeted with money.

The latest is the sexting scandal wherein Platner texted sexually explicit messages to a half-dozen to a dozen women. The original report was about a dozen women and the campaign says it was only about a half-dozen. From there came revelations that Platner has been on a social site called Kik, which is a favorite site of predators. And, bubbling to the surface are allegations that Platner might have left school for alarming reasons — those are being whispered about right now

Notice how Platner positioned his phone to cover up his Nazi tattoo, by the way.

And the Democrats are standing with him.

After years of blaming Trump for everything and attacking anyone and everyone who stood with Trump because of his character flaws, behaviors, indiscretions, and sins, Democrats have decided their ride or die is the Nazi turned Communist running against the most centrist member of the Senate who voted to convict Donald Trump in his impeachment trial.

After the latest revelations about Platner, female members of the press corps decided to defend him. Chief among them was Lois Romano, who wrote for both the Washington Post and Politico and is the mother of CNN’s Kristin Holmes. She blamed a Platner staffer for the leak and insisted the young woman who reported Platner’s behavior should be driven from politics.

Then there was Jill Filipovic. Just behold:

And the Democratic Socialists are blaming the Jews:

Notice none of these people are blaming Graham Platner — three years into his marriage, begging his wife to defend him after serially cheating on her.

The man has a Nazi tattoo. He said soldiers in combat deserved to die. He blamed Susan Collins for sending him to war, despite volunteering repeatedly, even going back with Blackwater. He bragged about killing people. He fantasized about rape and said rape victims deserved some blame. He bragged about taking leave to have sex with prostitutes in Southeast Asia. And he claimed he can’t get in a porta-potty without masturbating and fantasizing.

Soon we’ll get the even worse allegations against him and what he did to women beyond fantasy.

Just remember that the Democrats have stuck with him. Eventually, the PodBros, Bulwark, and the rest will abandon Graham Platner. Once they’re done blaming the Jews, the victims, the women around Platner, the Republicans, and others — they’ll abandon him. What’s coming will force them to abandon him.

And when they finally flee, remember they were comfortable with him through all of these things — things that all point to where the next accusations will be.

Lastly, we have reached a point where the Democrats open themselves up to a particular attack. They are the party of abandoned and shifted responsibility. The Nazi tattoo was a youthful indiscretion. The leaks are the fault of the disloyal former staff. The sexting was the women’s fault. It’s like the Mayor of Chicago blaming social media companies for young men fighting or Kia for their cars being stolen. Democrats are incapable of placing blame with the right person and Republicans need to understand there is an attack path there to the midterms.