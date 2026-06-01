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Unaffiliated's avatar
Unaffiliated
4m

This is nothing new from our Democrat friends. I’m old enough to remember them defending a President receiving sexual favors from a 21-year old intern in the Oval Office. It’s all about raw power and that is all it is.

I agree it’s ironic the same people will tell you to your face you’re a Nazi for voting for Trump. Meanwhile they’re actually supporting a real Nazi sympathizer and a Jew hating, sexually perverted misogynist to boot.

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ConservaPublican's avatar
ConservaPublican
just now

I recall the run up to the bicentennial being a much bigger deal than this 250 celebration.

Yes, Democrats are citizens too. But let's be honest, the more partisan democrats i.e. "the progressives" are pretty vocal about opting out of July 4th celebrations and it is not now and never has been the conservatives/GOP fantasizing about reeducating and punishing voters so I'm not too worried about democrat hurt feelings.

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