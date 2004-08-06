Before you read this post, please read this post and play the ad.

Okay, welcome back.

I think my post explained that ad fairly well. What I did not mention is that the mayor is black and my client's opponent is black.

So, guess what happened today. The mayor and the opponent are claiming racism. Why? They are trying to incite black voters to vote for the opponent.

We aren't ducking the issue. The ads are up on cable and radio. You'd think we'd be more subtle if it was about racism.

The issue is experience. Since the opponent and the mayor have no experience they have to fall back on race.

It is a shame.