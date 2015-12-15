There are four men on a stage in Las Vegas, NV, none of whom will be President of the United States.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appears to be campaigning for President of Iraq.

Rick Santorum is campaigning for next year’s ground hog.

George Pataki got lost on his way out of an old folks home.

Only Mike Huckabee had a viable shot and that is now foreclosed to him with Iowa evangelicals going to Cruz.

This debate serves no purpose except to expose Americans to four men with egos so big they can look themselves in the mirror every day and say, “Mr. President.” It is an act of hubris and an embarrassment to the rest of the field that these debates continue.

End them.

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