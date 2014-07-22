The former Chief Washington correspondent used to work for Debbie Wasserman Schultz. He left Politico, went to work for Wasserman-Schult, then returned to be “chief” Washington correspondent. (He’s gone again now)

Multiple other Politico reporters have been involved in liberal causes. But the newspaper pretends to be objective. Occasionally though, it lets its guard down and we get to see its routine liberal outrage and hysteria at play.

Roger Simon, the “Chief Political Columnist” for Politico, is upset that Rick Perry has decided to act where President Obama is not. But beyond that, Roger Simon is accusing Perry of wanting to engage in the mass murder of children.

On twitter, he got all butt hurt over Perry

That’s right â€” Perry choosing to secure the border of Texas from a wave of illegal immigrants means he intends to gun down children.

Then, if that was not enough, Glenn Thrush, who’d been Politico’s White House writer and now writes for the Politico Magazine, is all butt hurt over the moniker “abortion barbie” for Wendy Davis.

Poor, poor Politico writers.

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