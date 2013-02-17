Politico reporter Emily Schulteis proves today why journalism is a dying and biased industry. She bought the spin of a Louisiana political hack who actually worked for Kathleen Blanco â€“ a politician Jindal ran against and practically forced out of office. In fact, in quoting Bob Mann, Schulteis never even mentioned that his former boss, Kathleen Blanco, was driven from office by the looming Jindal | Read More »