Polling Against the President and Other Trends
I spent a great deal of time on all the national polling trends against the President. More and more I'm beginning to believe something is off with a lot ofThe post Polling Against the President and Other Trends appeared first on RedState.
I spent a great deal of time on all the national polling trends against the President. More and more I’m beginning to believe something is off with a lot of state level polling.
The post Polling Against the President and Other Trends appeared first on RedState.