In 2024, JD Vance argued that cheap toasters were no substitute for a good, well-paying American job. “We believe that a million cheap knockoff toasters aren’t worth the price of a single American manufacturing job. We believe in rebuilding American factories and rebuilding the American dream,” he said. Last year, President Trump remarked that American children do not need thirty dolls, that two or three would do.

“You know, somebody said, ‘Oh, the shelves are going to be open,’” Trump said, wrestling with a hypothetical. “Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls. So maybe the two dolls will cost a couple bucks more than they would normally.”

Both were, at bottom, statements suggesting that the government should have some measure of control over your economic life, over what you may buy, in what quantity, and at what price. The sympathies underneath them were understandable. A man ought to be able to support his family on a single income, and no child needs a mountain of plastic to be content on Christmas morning. But the premise in each case was the same: that the government, and not the family or individual, should decide what they truly need.

Those two statements are worth remembering because the movement that made them has since reversed its posture entirely. The same populist right that warned against cheap toasters and excess dolls — defending, specifically, the Vice President’s remarks — has spent the last week consumed by the price of a burrito. A college student complained that a burrito should not cost twenty dollars, and many on the right adopted the grievance as a rallying cry. The populists are now angry about the cost of living, angry about groceries and beef and gasoline, and they have concluded that the government must intervene to bring those costs down.

The difficulty is that the government, including this government they support, has already intervened, and that intervention is a principal reason the costs are so high.

Consider where prices have risen and where they have fallen. The cost of clothing has declined. Televisions have become so inexpensive as to be nearly disposable. Automobiles, measured against what they now deliver, are a better value than they were a generation ago, though more expensive than they should be due to government mandates and tariffs. Then consider the sectors in which prices have climbed relentlessly for four decades: housing, health care, education, and, increasingly, food. What those four have in common is the depth of government involvement in each. They are the sectors the government subsidizes, guarantees, and regulates most heavily, and they are precisely the sectors ordinary families can least afford.

This is neither coincidental nor complicated. When the federal government guarantees a student loan, a university has little incentive to restrain tuition, because the money will arrive regardless of what the school charges. Tuition rises to meet it. When Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac stand behind a mortgage, the price of the house floats upward to meet the cheap, guaranteed credit. A young family in Woodstock, Georgia, recently described their situation to me — a $350,000 home carrying a $2,800 monthly payment, of which barely $300 reduces the principal. Americans under thirty-five are being shut out of homeownership, and not because avarice was invented sometime in the last decade. It is because government guarantees create moral hazard, and moral hazard drives prices upward, every time. More government regulation requires more bureaucracy, which drives up prices and costs of compliance.

Health care follows the same pattern. In the most heavily subsidized and regulated corner of the economy, families of ordinary means routinely find themselves selling what they can and borrowing what they must simply to keep pace with the bills. Food is another example. State governments, like California, drive up regulations on the production of food and the care of animals being sent to slaughter. That, in turn, drives up the costs of raising the animals and sending them to the butcher.

The lesson repeats across every sector government has deemed too important to leave to the market. Those are the sectors that become unaffordable, and the two facts are related.

Milton Friedman explained this dynamic decades ago, which may be why the populist right has lately turned against him. Vice President Vance’s intellectual influences, among them Patrick Deneen and the writers associated with American Compass, contend that free markets are exhausted and that the right requires an industrial policy of its own, its own subsidies, its own managed economy conducted under a national banner. They call it post-liberalism. It is more accurately described as a milder pro-life socialism, and it fails for the same reason its fuller version fails.

The clearest evidence that government intervention raises prices can be found within the current administration. A tariff is a tax. It falls hardest on the working families every faction claims to champion. For a year, the public was assured that the tariffs were not raising prices or slowing wage growth, that the claims were a fabrication, and that the number at the bottom of the receipt was imagined. Then the President himself removed the tariffs on coffee, bananas, beef, and eggs. He would have had no reason to do so had those tariffs not raised the price of coffee, bananas, beef, and eggs. He deserves credit for the reversal. He does not deserve the pretense that the tariff was ever anything other than a tax borne by the consumer. Even now, wage growth has slipped again behind inflation, but we no longer have cheap toasters. We just don’t have the manufacturing base they promised.

This is the fundamental weakness of populism. It possesses no governing philosophy, only a disposition. It moves from one grievance to the next, and each time it acts to remedy a single complaint, it creates others that must later be remedied in turn. It resolves that cheap imports are destroying jobs, so it taxes the imports, and then expresses surprise when the toaster, the washing machine, and the burrito all cost more. It demands that the government make housing affordable while defending the guarantees that made housing unaffordable. It insists at once on lower prices and greater intervention, and those two aims cannot be reconciled. Intervention prevails, and prices rise.