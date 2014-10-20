Please make plans to join me on a conference call the day after the mid-term elections, Wednesday, November 5th from 9-10am.

I will review the results and give you my take on what the election means for RedState, the country as a whole, and what ramifications/recriminations are likely to unfold in the lame duck session of Congress. We will also walk through winners and losers on the political scene and set up what you should expect for the next two years as we prepare for the 2016 Presidential Election.

This is insider thoughts and analysis you won’t hear on television or anywhere else. The second half of the call will be answering questions from you. You can ask questions live on the call, or submit questions through Facebook and Twitter.

Register here and we will call you on that Wednesday morning, no need to dial in. We are making it easy to participate. This call has a limit of 5,000 participants so RSVP today to reserve your spot.

You can find the event page here for more information and to sign up. Special thanks to our friends at Madison Project for their generous sponsorship of this call.

Please note: Your information is completely confidential and will not be used for anything else besides this call.

The post Post-Election Call appeared first on RedState.