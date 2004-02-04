Brian Kilmeade on Fox this morning asked a very good question. He said that everyone has been trying to go after Gephardt's voters, but no one seems to be trying to get Dean voters. Why?

I think there are three answers. (1) Dean is still in the race; (2) Dean voters are so far out there and wedded to Dean that they will take a lot of convincing; and I lean towards (3) Dean built a Potemkin Voter Village. It looked really impressive on paper, but it wasn't real. Dean's voters failed to materialize in an effective way.

The Democrats will need his money base; but Dean's voter base didn't appear to do much good.