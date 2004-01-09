Hat tip to Steve at Southern Appeal for link.

Priests in the Diocese of La Crosse must withhold Communion to Catholic lawmakers who support abortion or euthanasia, according to a decree from Bishop Raymond L. Burke. It's an act some worry will hurt the future of Catholics in politics.

Should we be worried about Catholics in politics, or should we be worried about those who claim to practice in a denomination with certain beliefs and then publically reject those beliefs. I say the next step is excommunication for Ted Kennedy. Then we'll know the church is serious.