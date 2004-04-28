It looks like Sandy Dee still has sense:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld Pennsylvania's newly drawn congressional boundaries, but left the door open to future challenges claiming party politics overly influenced election maps. The court voted 5-4 in favor of the boundaries drawn by the Republican-controlled Legislature. State Democrats had challenged the map as being too friendly to GOP candidates.

Four court conservatives would have gone even further, by limiting future legal attacks on gerrymandering, the practice of drawing voting districts to favor a political party.