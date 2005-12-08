Perfect timing! A winter storm hits Washington late tonight and I am flying out this evening.

Work has gone well up here this week. I had a great meeting with the Secretary of the Interior yesterday -- photo to follow later. The Board of Directors appears to really like the new blog. We have a few more kinks to work out and we'll be ready.

Humorously, I had several things I wanted to run with this week, but all the tech guys did not want to touch the site, just to make sure nothing got screwed up while the board was here. So, I'll spend tomorrow getting up all the behind the scenes text. The tech guys here are, by the way, amazing in their proficiency. They know their stuff. And I am soooo glad they decided to go with WordPress as opposed to .Net Nuke. In fact, I was talking to a friend last night about that and he fell out laughing that it was even considered. I don't know what it is, but he said it was awful. So, I guess we should be counting our blessings.

Not much else to report. I've got a pile of stuff to dig through before I head out this afternoon. Then I'll work from home for three days and head back up here. Oh, and the plumbers come to finish what they started tomorrow. That should be fun.