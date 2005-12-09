Well, I thought I was lucky to be heading out before the snow. I left the office just after 3pm, headed back to Ben's, got my bag, and headed to the airport.

My flight was suppose to be at 6:35, but they said they could get me on the 4:30 flight. When I got there, the 4:30 flight was leaving at 6:15 pm and they put me on standby. I didn't get on.

So, I sat at the airport until 10pm -- the designated time for my 6:35pm flight to leave. We left right at 10pm. The flight took just over two hours (it is normally an hour and a half). There were strong winds we were flying into. It was bumpy.

Anyway, long story short: I was suppose to get home at 10pm last night (including a bus ride). I wound up getting home at 2:15 a.m. I'm a bit tired this morning.