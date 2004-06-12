Bird Dog, over at Tacitus, has some thoughts about the celebrations of a book being published by a murderous lefty hero.

Its more than bizarre that not only does an American terrorist like Gilbert get to have a book published, but his works are feted at Upper West Side wine parties, where the NYT writer, Charles McGrath, seems to write about these violent extremists with just a tinge sadness for their failed causes. If McGrath were to write about middle-aged Nazis in this same fashion, he'd be run out of Manhattan. But since it's about old communists, they all get a pass.