Prayers and Boston
We do not know who did it. We will have time to be angry at the person or persons who placed bombs in Boston, turned happy memories to tragedy, and took lives all for some cause about which we as of yet know nothing. We can speculate. We can call it te...
We do not know who did it. We will have time to be angry at the person or persons who placed bombs in Boston, turned happy memories to tragedy, and took lives all for some cause about which we as of yet know nothing. We can speculate. We can call it terrorism. But for now we really do not know who or why or even | Read More »