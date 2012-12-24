Praying for the President This Christmas
Ligon Duncan makes some sound points though many might not like to consider them. I actually posted this way back in 2008 when Mr. Duncan originally wrote it. But this Christmas Eve I think it is worth posting again. For those Christians who are more d...
Ligon Duncan makes some sound points though many might not like to consider them. I actually posted this way back in 2008 when Mr. Duncan originally wrote it. But this Christmas Eve I think it is worth posting again. For those Christians who are more dismayed than overjoyed about the prospects of an Obama presidency, there should be a remembrance that as our President, Barack | Read More »