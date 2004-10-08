Treat this, if you will, as an open thread to add your pre-debate thoughts. A real debate open thread will be opened later.

First, Bush does have to do well tonight. Luckily, he tends to excel in these forums and Kerry does not necessarily do so well. Unfortunately, unless Bush does an outstanding job, the media will play this as a Kerry win because that is what they want.

Second, reports are out on the newswires that Democratic operatives have been able to make it past the Gallup screeners to get into the debate. See this post on American Brown Shirts. If these Democrats overplay their hand, it may cause a sympathy backlash for Bush.

Third, I may be too nervous to actually watch the thing tonight.