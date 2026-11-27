What Hit the Wires Overnight

The storm moves north. More than 961,000 utility customers were without power as of seven-thirty Thursday evening, with Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Virginia hit hardest, and FlightAware counted four hundred forty cancellations and more than 2,200 delays on Thanksgiving, Reuters reports. The National Weather Service expects the heaviest rain and wind to move into New England overnight, with gusts of twenty-five to thirty-five miles per hour still lingering along the East Coast today. AccuWeather warns that some outages could last for days, that New England’s coast faces minor to moderate flooding into today, and that conditions should improve from late today into Saturday. Macy’s has moved its parade to Saturday, which Reuters calls the first weather-related rescheduling in its one hundred years.

Two Italians killed in Kuwait. Two technicians for Rheinmetall Italia died after drones struck what Kuwait called a “vital facility,” and Italy’s foreign minister said they were working at an air defense surveillance station, according to Reuters. Kuwait and Italy blame Iran, which denies it, and Al Jazeera reports that the Gulf Cooperation Council condemned the attack. Separately, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed that two tankers crossing the Strait of Hormuz without Tehran’s permission hit sea mines north of Oman’s Khasab port, a claim Reuters reported without independent confirmation.

The Houthis hit a Saudi refinery. A projectile struck Saudi Aramco’s Jazan refinery on the Red Sea, which can process 400,000 barrels a day, killing a Nepali worker and halting some operations, Al Jazeera reports. The Saudi-led coalition blamed the Houthis and said it destroyed the missile launcher used in the attack. Brent crude traded near $96 a barrel in thin holiday trading after climbing almost six percent over two sessions, Bloomberg reports.

What Everyone Is Talking About

The President’s Thanksgiving post. President Trump used a Truth Social message of more than four hundred sixty words to go after the “Radical Far Left,” immigrants, and his own government, which he accused of falsifying economic data, Reuters reports. CBS News notes that his complaint centered on Wednesday’s upward revision of third-quarter growth to four point three percent from three point four percent, that he demanded an investigation without offering evidence, and that the Commerce Department routinely revises its numbers. It is the rare occasion when a President has objected to the economy being stronger than first reported.

Rubio and the Huang return. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stayed out of the White House push to restore Jensen Huang at Nvidia, had earlier prepared a classified memo warning about Huang’s relationship with a woman in contact with a Chinese intelligence officer, and was “particularly angry” when the reinstatement broke, CBS News reports, citing his allies. Huang sits for a closed-door interview with three House committees on Tuesday, December 1st, and testifies before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday, December 3rd, according to Yahoo News.

Iowa waits on lab results. After the Army detonated about five tons of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant on Wednesday, Yahoo News reports, the EPA says it has detected zero airborne lead and that results from hundreds of samples taken from homes, parks, and drinking water could start arriving as early as today, the Associated Press reports.

Black Friday is here. The National Retail Federation expects one hundred twenty-six million people to shop today and nearly one hundred eighty-three million to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, according to its forecast.

The President’s Day

The President remains in Palm Beach, where the White House schedule lists Executive Time at seven this morning and a policy meeting at three this afternoon, both closed to the press.

He has Executive Time again on Saturday morning, and on Sunday he and the First Lady return to the White House, where their arrival is open to the press, according to the same schedule.

Capitol Hill

The Senate holds a pro forma session at noon today and returns for business at three on Monday, November 30th, with a five-thirty vote on Kyle Reardon’s nomination as a federal judge in Alaska, according to the Senate Daily Press.

Government funding runs out on Friday, December 11th, and Representatives Ro Khanna and Yassamin Ansari say they will oppose any package that does not bar money for offensive operations in Iran, Al Jazeera reports.

The Court

The Supreme Court has nothing scheduled today, and its December arguments begin Tuesday, December 1st, according to the Court’s calendar.

At their Friday, December 4th, conference, the justices will first consider the administration’s appeal on transgender service members, the President’s challenge to E. Jean Carroll’s $83.3 million verdict, and two disputes over acting U.S. attorneys, SCOTUSblog reports.

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