White House officials are admitting the President can be bullied and threatened into breaking American law.

BREAKING: Officials: Congress not told of swap because Taliban threatened to kill Bergdahl if it leaked . — The Associated Press (@AP) June 5, 2014

Perhaps we should not elect men who wear mom jeans.

This is pretty staggering. The Taliban now say they want to take more high profile hostages to negotiate with the American President for the release of terrorists.

Now the White House admits that in these situations, if the Taliban make threats the President will break the law.

It’s not just the terrorists who are paying attention to this, but Russia and China too.

Hell, the Republicans should pay attention too. Turns out that the President will negotiate with hostage takers. Again, Ted Cruz was right.

The post President Admits He’ll Break the Law if Threatened appeared first on RedState.