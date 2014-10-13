He won’t send ground troops to fight ISIS, but the war between Barack Obama and the Clintons is heating up.

The other night at Gwyneth Paltrow’s house, most of America ridiculed the teenage stalker-ish crush Paltrow admitted she had on the President. But we should examine what the President said too. One of the things he said that is getting overlooked is this:

"The average person has not seen their wages or incomes go up in the last 20 years.â€ -Obama at Gwyneth Paltrow's house — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) October 10, 2014

Note that time span.

That is not President Obama going after George W. Bush. Twenty years puts him back in the Clinton Administration.

This comes on the heels of a State Department inspector general report accusing Hillary Clinton’s State Department of rampant mismanagement.

Barack Obama is no fool. He sees what is going on. For Hillary Clinton to win in 2016, she has to convince Americans that big government did not fail them, just Barack Obama failed them. She has to throw him under the bus. That’s why we’re seeing Clinton allies like Leon Panetta throw the President under the bus in his foreign policy handling.

They’ve got to make it about him.

So Obama will return fire at the Clintons’. Their policies failed. They’ve kept the average person’s income from going up. That makes it all the more interesting that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)Heritage ActionScorecard

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Senate Democrat Average

See Full Scorecard6% seems intent on running as an outsider. She’s gone so far as to accuse President Obama’s economic team of protecting Wall Street. But who was Obama’s economic team? For a good portion of time it was headed by Larry Summers who, you will not be surprised to learn, worked for the Clintons first.

This has all the makings of a soap opera.

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