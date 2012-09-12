President Obama Has Missed Half His Daily Intelligence Briefings
As North African blows up this morning it is worth reminding you of Marc Thiessen’s column from two days ago. President Obama is touting his foreign policy experience on the campaign trail, but startling new statistics suggest that national secur...
As North African blows up this morning it is worth reminding you of Marc Thiessen’s column from two days ago. President Obama is touting his foreign policy experience on the campaign trail, but startling new statistics suggest that national security has not necessarily been the personal priority the president makes it out to be. It turns out that more than half the time, the commander | Read More »