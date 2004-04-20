Here's more moderately useful knowledge:

Sometimes it is important to pull back from the day-to-day numbers and take a look at the history of Presidential Elections. When you compare the parties over the past 100 years or so, it becomes clear that Republicans and Democrats typically win the Presidency in different ways.

With the currently notable exception of George W. Bush, Republicans tend to win the Presidency with a majority of the popular vote. Thirteen of the last 14 Republican Presidential victories before 2000 were won with a majority of the popular vote.

Democrats, with the notable exception of Franklin D. Roosevelt, typically win the Presidency with a minority of the popular vote. Excluding FDR, the Democrats have won 10 Presidential elections since the Republican Party was born. Of those ten Presidential victories, eight were won with less than a majority of the popular vote. Even including Roosevelt, Democrats have won with a majority just six times out of fourteen. Read the rest of it. It's actually quite interesting. Hat tip to Jonah Goldberg.