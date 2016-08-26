Christians differ on whether it is permissible, according to the faith, to participate in gay marriage ceremonies. The mainstream Christian view is that marriage is ordained by God between one man and one woman. Providing the goods and services for a gay wedding would be participating in sin.

While some Christians may disagree, it is commonly recognized by many Christians that to demand a Christian provide goods and services or otherwise participate in a gay marriage ceremony would be sinful. The reason comes from scripture. The apostle Paul wrote that pressuring a Christian to do something he believes is sinful is to commit a sin.

"The one who observes the day, observes it in honor of the Lord. The one who eats, eats in honor of the Lord, since he gives thanks to God, while the one who abstains, abstains in honor of the Lord and gives thanks to God," Paul writes at Romans 14:6-7. He concludes at verse 23 with, "But whoever has doubts is condemned if he eats, because the eating is not from faith. For whatever does not proceed from faith is sin."

Updated: Fri Aug 26, 2016