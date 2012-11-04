“These e-mails from the redistricting process shed new light on just how dismissive the Straus team was of Republican Party and conservative efforts to draw more fair districts – and should serve as a warning bell to the new House that it is time for Straus to go.” RedState has uncovered never-before-seen, profanity-laden e-mails between senior staff and legislative lieutenants of Texasâ€™ liberal GOP House | Read More »