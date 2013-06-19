The so-called Cornyn amendment, though touted by some as a â€œpoison pillâ€ to the Gang of 8â€™s S. 744, is little more than a fig leaf for the toothless border security measures in the underlying bill. Despite some improvements, the Cornyn amendment adopts the same framework (and, in many cases, the exact language) of the Gang of 8 bill–granting legalization before border enhancements, encouraging more | Read More »