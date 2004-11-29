From the Washington Post.

Outgoing President Leonid Kuchma said Monday that Ukraine could hold a new election to settle the escalating crisis over the disputed presidential runoff, the Interfax news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prime Minister Viktor Yanukovych said Monday he would support another presidential vote if allegations of fraud in last week's election are proven, while the Supreme Court continued to debate an opposition appeal challenging the validity of the results. This is a big development and a backing down from earlier talk about secession. The problem is the implementation of the election. A new election will not be much good if the same fraud exists.

(Source.)