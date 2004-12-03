The senior police officer in Britain, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir John Stevens told the London Daily Telegraph that Brits ought to "be allowed to use what force is necessary [to protect their property] and that they should be allowed to do so without any risk of prosecution." Homeowners should be prosecuted, he said, only in "extreme circumstances" where gratuitous violence is used.

It is refreshing to see the logic of American justice being used in Europe, even if it is not called Yankee justice.