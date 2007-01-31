I did an interview during drive time this morning with the Washington Post radio network out of Washington, D.C.

The hosts asked me about Joe Biden's chances of winning -- he announced via email last night that he would be running. I said it would be hilarious to have Joe Biden run as the Dem, Tom Tancredo run as the Republican, and Pat Buchanan's party put up David Duke. Then we'd have three men who couldn't set foot in a 7/11 without generating headlines.

I stand by the point.