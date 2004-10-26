This is good and historic news.

Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon scored a historic victory Tuesday when lawmakers approved his plan to withdraw from the Gaza Strip and parts of the West Bank next year.

It was the first time the parliament authorized the removal of Jewish settlements from lands the Palestinians claim for a state. The vote was 67-45, with seven abstentions, and marked a complete break from Sharon's long career as a champion of the settler movement. Israel has proven that it is committed to peace. It is willing to make sacrfices for that peace. All the Palestinians have been willing to sacrifice are themselves to war. Will they now seek peace? I doubt it. But, let's remember what Israel has done. It is historic and it is good.