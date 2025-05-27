President Trump is actively considering new sanctions on Russia because it is escalating the war in Ukraine. Over the weekend, Russia unleashed a barrage of missile strikes across the country.

It is obvious that Putin has no plans to wind down the war and he has no plans for peace.

Putin has a very simple play.

In Washington, around the President, loud voices believe the United States should just walk away. A growing isolationism, with voices up to the Vice President, want to retreat inside Fortress America and leave Ukraine to the Europeans.

Part of the thinking is that the United States is no longer the leader of the free world, though those who want isolation do not want to say that out loud. But they believe we are in a multi-lateral world and the United States cannot lead the free world and is in no financial position to do so.

While that makes some sense, the reality is that China and Russia view everything through the lens of American defeat, not American retreat. China and Russia are cooperating on the battlefield in Ukraine more and more. They are working with the Iranians, North Koreans, and others.

American retreat from helping Ukraine will not be viewed as strategic, but as retreat and it will embolden our foes. China is already looking for Caribbean partners beyond Cuba even as it expands its spy facilities in Cuba.

The strong call has always been to let the Ukrainians kill the Russians on our behalf. President Trump now has a mineral rights deal in Ukraine. If he wants to benefit from it, it is time to help Ukraine and constrain Russia.

More sanctions for Russia and more weapons sales to the Europeans to convey those weapons to Ukraine would be advisable. If the President does not want to actively and financially engage, at least be the arsenal of democracy and let the Europeans buy our weapons on behalf of Ukraine.

Stopping Russia is in our national interest.