Had you asked me the question, just a year ago, what I would be doing today, I guarantee the answer would not have been, "Following Fred Thompson around South Carolina." And yet, that's exactly what I've been doing.

It's been a lot of fun.

Heck, the Lord has really and truly blessed me. When I graduated from law school, I never would have imagined that I would be doing what I'm doing now. It's been a blast. Traveling with Fred has been a top highlight.

Just as cool though was meeting Campaign Carl Cameron yesterday. Jerri Thompson introduced me to him and he knew who I was! That. Was. Cool.