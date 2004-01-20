Republicans have been coming up with all sorts of crackpot theories about Bill and Hillary being out to sabotage the Dems so Hillary can seal it up in 2008.

Who says Bill wants Hillary to get elected? He's in control of the party now. She'd be in charge if she won.

Right now, Clinton is treating the race as his own personal game. He's advising them all, playing them off one another. Who says he's doing this for Hillary. Maybe this is his nature -- he has always played the field in politics and in private.

All of which has been to leave him in control.

So, who says Bill Clinton wants Hillary Clinton elected President anyway?