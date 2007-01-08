First, on behalf of your fellow conservatives and Republicans, thanks for putting us in an awkward position with House Bill 1. I think it is actually good to see where everyone will stand on this, assuming it makes it out of committee. Second, I have a few questions for you:

If a woman will assuredly die without an abortion, should she be entitled to one and why or why not? Your bill contains no provision to allow for one. If a woman is forcibly raped and impregnated, should she be allowed an abortion? Your bill contains no provisions to allow one. On the assumption that you answer â€œnoâ€ for number two, do you intend to seek special funding for psychological counseling for those women who would otherwise feel compelled to commit suicide or cause themselves or their unborn child harm due to the 9 month reminder of the forcible rape? Why or why not? Given the current political climate, why are you so certain that the Georgia Supreme Court will find your measure constitutional? Given the current state of constitutional law in this country, your bill is clearly unconstitutional. Why should the legislature spend its time and taxpayer money considering a bill that will be deemed unconstitutional by the federal court system?

And, for those of you reading this, yes, I am pro-life, but I believe in the three exceptions.

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