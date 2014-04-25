Race to Victory for 04/25/2014
At the Washington Post a few days ago, reporter Aaron Blake noted that: "Black voters are hugely influential on the 2014 map. Six of the 16 states with the highest black populations are holding key Senate contests in 2014." Black voters are the only ...
At the Washington Post a few days ago, reporter Aaron Blake noted that: "Black voters are hugely influential on the 2014 map. Six of the 16 states with the highest black populations are holding key Senate contests in 2014."
Black voters are the only consistent and reliable block in the Democrats' coalition. Single women have fallen out of love with Barack Obama, though Democrats will am ...
Updated: Fri Apr 25, 2014