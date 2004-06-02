I'm working with a candidate. One of his key issues is that the city I live in has a very corrupt mayor who makes promises, breaks promises, and ignores the law in his effort to have his way. Oh, and he's black.

The mayor has endorsed a young guy for chairman of our county commission who has previously been arrested on abuse charges apparently relating to his conduct towards or in front of a child. The young guy has never held elected office, he has never worked in government, and the most major things attributed to him in his job with the Chamber of Commerce were dismal failures. But, his sister is a state representative and his father is the chief judge of the magistrate court. Oh, he happens to be black.

This morning I was informed that if my candidate compares his opponent, the young guy, to the mayor or mentions the endorsement or says they'll act alike, etc. it would be racist. Any attack on the opponent will be labeled racism.

It's like calling GWB a nazi. Both racism and naziism have lost their sting through overuse and overkill.