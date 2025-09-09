Reading Justice Kavanaugh’s concurrence yesterday in the case on LA immigration raids, I am struck by how radicalizing it is to this Supreme Court Justice that lower court judges are simply ignoring the law.

Democrats are obsessed about a constitutional crisis and they are pretty clearly trying to engage in one. A week or so ago, Kavanaugh gave a speech very sympathetic to lower courts trying to navigate the Supreme Court’s abridged summer decisions, but he insisted they must follow the Court.

Let me break down what I mean by Kavanaugh’s radicalization against the lower courts. Just read these portions of his opinion. First, he lays out what the Court has previously determined is lawful for ICE to engage in.

The Government sometimes makes brief investigative stops to check the immigration status of those who gather in locations where people are hired for day jobs; who work or appear to work in jobs such as construction, landscaping, agriculture, or car washes that often do not require paperwork and are therefore attractive to illegal immigrants; and who do not speak much if any English. If the officers learn that the individual they stopped is a U. S. citizen or otherwise lawfully in the United States, they promptly let the individual go. If the individual is illegally in the United States, the officers may arrest the individual and initiate the process for removal.

He goes on later to cite case law noting this is all legal unless someone is being targeted solely because of their ethnicity.

But, after this paragraph, he describes what the lower courts has done.